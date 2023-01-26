Assumption overcomes slow start in win over Bellevue Marquette

Assumption High School boys basketball coach Joe Ewen took an early timeout with his team down 7-0 to Bellevue Marquette on Thursday night.

His team has not always gotten off to great starts, and he wanted it to be more aggressive against the Class 1A visiting team.

The message was well-received.

The Knights finished the quarter on a 20-3 run and forced seven turnovers en route to a 56-43 home win.

“They did a nice job responding after that,” Ewen said. “We kind of ratcheted up the pressure there and guys did a nice job of turning them over and getting some easy buckets.”

Assumption (8-6) had balanced scoring on offense, led by a game-high 12 points from sophomore Braylon Thomsen. Luke Klostermann added 10 points, Damyen Jackson had nine, Nick Curoe had eight and Joe Tallman had seven points and nine rebounds in the win.

“That’s when we’re at our best,” Ewen said. “Guys sharing the ball, finding the open man, that’s hard to guard and they did a nice job of that tonight.”

Rico Byrd’s late triple at the halftime buzzer was ruled good as Assumption led 35-21 at halftime.

The Knights’ defense locked down further in the third quarter and won the frame 13-6. The 21-point lead was plenty to hold off Marquette (15-2), which outscored Assumption 16-8 in the fourth quarter.

“We just did a nice job competing with our depth and making them guard us for 32 minutes,” Ewen said. “Any win is a good win, but there are things we can continue to build on.”

Isaac Brinker (11 points) and Spencer Rueder (10) led Marquette in scoring.

The Knights had a good inside-outside game going and finished 9 of 24 from deep.

Thomsen was 2 of 2 on 3-pointers.

“We just had to pick it up, play together, work the ball, get stops and put stops and buckets together,” Thomsen said of how the team bounced back from the early deficit. “We were knocking down shots.”

Thomsen said it’s a fun feeling to be on a team that is able to share the scoring load.

“We’re all 16 as one,” he said, “so it was just fun to watch.”

Assumption returns to Mississippi Athletic Conference play Friday night at home against winless Clinton.