It was not a game Anthony Valainis would like to remember.
The Assumption senior forward battled foul trouble all game long, couldn’t be aggressive in the post and didn’t score in the first 16 minutes Tuesday night.
Yet he may have made the biggest shot of the annual contest between the two Quad-City parochial schools.
Valainis scored his first points of the game at the five minute mark in the third quarter that kick-started Assumption in a 59-44 victory over Alleman to retain the ‘A’ trophy for the seventh straight year at Don Morris Gym.
“I take pride in doing the little things right,” Valainis said. “When I don’t play well, they can step up and make plays just like they did tonight.”
Even though the final stat line shows the 6-foot-5 forward with four points, three rebounds and four fouls, his teammates couldn’t care less.
“His numbers might not necessarily stand out, but he’s one of those guys that does everything that doesn’t go on the statistics,” forward Sean Peeters said. “Whether he’s in foul trouble or he’s not scoring, if you get him frustrated, he’s still working hard and doing what he needs to do.”
Persistence paid off for Valainis.
When Chase VanDerGinst converted a layup to make it 31-27, it was the closest the Pioneers (8-12) would be for the remainder of the game.
Valainis made a simple cut to the basket and converted an easy layup that started a 13-2 run for Assumption to see its lead balloon from four to 15 in over 2:30.
“When he does good things, we feed off of him,” Knights head coach Matt Fitzpatrick. “He still does so many things for our team.”
And doing the scoring were Dylan and Sean Peeters.
From halfway in the third period until the last three minutes of the fourth, Sean and Dylan scored 22 consecutive points as they easily got to the rim against an undersized Alleman side. They both grabbed seven rebounds.
“They kind of took over when they needed to,” Pioneers head coach Kyle Murray said. “We got a bunch of steals, and we didn’t convert, and it was deflating.”
Sean finished with a game-high 21 points on 6-for-8 from the field and nine free throws while Dylan ended up with 19 points.
“We’re the main two options so we know things work through us,” Sean Peeters said. “It’s on us to pick it up. We all play better when me and Dylan are playing strong and getting in the paint.”
VanDerGinst led three Pioneers in double figures with 12. Nate Sheets chipped in 11 and Sam Mattecheck contributed 10.
Since its inception in 2013, Assumption (7-5) has kept the traveling trophy in Davenport. Every player treats it like a postseason type of game.
“We take a lot of pride in it,” Valainis said. “It’s a big game for us. We always treat this as a very big game in our calendar.”
Alleman made them work for it in the first half.
The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter and the lead for the Knights was four points at halftime.
Despite going 11-for-18 from the field, Assumption was in a dogfight with its rivals. But, it didn’t surprise the Knights.
“I thought Alleman played hard, it was kind of a choppy game,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was a tough, gritty game. I knew they were going to play really hard.”
So they turned up the intensity in the second half, grabbing 50/50 balls and outscoring Alleman 16-7 in the third period.
For the whole 32 minutes, they missed a combined 12 field goals and just four free throws.
“We felt like if we could get defensive rebounds and get in a flow, we were getting high percentage shots,” Fitzpatrick said.
The hot shooting comes at a good time as the Knights kick off the second half of the conference season against Pleasant Valley on Friday then conference leading North Scott on the road Tuesday.