Assumption rallies to sink West

Davenport Assumption got hot at the right time.

Meanwhile, Davenport West went cold at the worst time.

Assumption scored the final 19 points of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball contest to turn a nine-point deficit into a 60-50 win over the visiting Falcons.

"I thought we were right there the whole game, but that last four minutes everything went our way,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “Shots were falling.”

The Knights (5-3, 4-2 MAC) went 6 for 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from 3-point range over the game’s final five minutes.

"It really started on the defensive end for us,” Assumption guard Damyen Jackson said. “We wanted to get a bucket, get a stop, and then get another bucket. When we get defensive stops like that, it becomes easy on the offensive end.”

West’s Javonte Payne made a pair of free throws with just over five minutes remaining to give the Falcons a 50-41 lead, but the visitors would not score again.

Rico Byrd scored a layup to start the Assumption run, and then Luke Klostermann hit a 3-pointer. Jackson got a steal and a layup to pull the Knights to within two, and then hit a 3-pointer on a pass from teammate Braylon Thomsen to give Assumption the lead for good.

Jackson returned the favor and found Thomsen for an open 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor, and Thomsen hit another with 45 seconds left to extend Assumption’s lead to seven.

"I trust him, and I hope he trusts me the same way,” Jackson said of Thomsen. “It’s just making the right play at all times. If it’s there, I’m going to hit him. I trust him.”

Byrd scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Knights, and did a lot of the dirty work to help Assumption get the win as well. He hauled in nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end, and had a pair of steals.

Thomsen hit all three of his 3-point attempts and added 14 points, and Jackson scored all 13 of his points in the second half to help the Knights rally.

"We came together as a team and came through with the dub,” Thomsen said.

Assumption, which had lost back-to-back games heading into the holiday break, opened the second half of the season with a win over a West team that entered Tuesday’s game tied with Pleasant Valley atop the MAC standings.

“We were at a really low point losing those games to those tough teams,” Jackson said. “We bounced back and got this big dub. I think that will help us with our momentum in the MAC.”

Landon Winston scored a season-high 17 points to lead West (4-4, 4-2 MAC), while teammates Jermilyn Gardner, Davante Bradford and Idris Thomas added nine points apiece.

The Falcons went 0 for 8 from the field and turned the ball over three times during the game’s final five minutes.

"In that second half, there were a lot of calls that they didn’t call that they should have called,” West coach David Robinson said. “We had guys attacking the rim, going up there and getting pushed, and they said they didn’t get touched. It’s unacceptable. I don’t want to make it seem like I’m taking away from Assumption. We did take some rushed shots and some bad shots instead of running our stuff like we’re supposed to, but our guys felt like they were playing five-on-eight.”

It was Assumption that went cold in the first half of the contest. The Knights failed to score for the final six and a half minutes of the second quarter, going 0 for 6 from the field with seven turnovers during the stretch. West took advantage, out-scoring Assumption 11-0 to end the first half and take a 28-19 lead into intermission.

“We’re playing a lot of guys who haven’t had any experience, we’ve struggled in stretches to score when shots aren’t falling,” Ewen said. “It was good to see in that last four minutes guys making the extra pass and finding the open man, then knocking them down.”

Davenport Assumption 60, Davenport West 50

Davenport West;17;11;15;7;—;50

Davenport Assumption;13;6;20;21;—;60

Davenport West (4-4, 4-2) — Jermilyn Gardner 4-14 0-0 9, Cleo Grandberry 0-0 0-0 0, Jovohn Davis 1-2 0-0 3, Davante Bradford 4-8 0-1 9, Landon Winston 8-13 1-2 17, Tayshaun Scott 0-0 1-2 1, Idris Thomas 4-14 0-0 9, Javonte Payne 0-1 2-2 2, Cailen Shadrick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 4-7 50.

Davenport Assumption (5-3, 4-2) — Damyen Jackson 5-9 1-2 13, Rico Byrd 7-14 5-7 21, Braylon Thomsen 5-7 1-2 14, Nick Curoe 1-4 0-0 3, Luke Klostermann 2-6 0-0 5, Joey Funderburk 0-1 0-0 0, Joe Tallman 1-6 2-3 4. Totals 21-47 9-14 60.

3-point goals: Davenport West 4-16 (Davis 1-2, Bradford 1-3, Gardner 1-4, Thomas 1-5, Winston 0-1, Payne 0-1), Davenport Assumption 9-20 (Thomsen 3-3, Byrd 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Klostermann 1-3, Curoe 1-4, Funderburk 0-1). Rebounds: Davenport West 19 (Thomas 6), Davenport Assumption 36 (Byrd 9). Turnovers: Davenport West 16, Davenport Assumption 20. Total fouls: Davenport West 18, Davenport Assumption 12. Fouled out: none.