An already emotional night for Assumption got a quick jolt of adrenaline Tuesday.
Senior Adam Quested made his first start since tearing his ACL earlier this season, and though he was lifted right after the opening tip, got a strong ovation from the fans at Assumption High School.
Muscatine never stood a chance.
The Knights scored the first 20 points of the game and rolled to a 67-43 win over the Muskies on Senior Night.
"He's worked all four years he's been here, he goes to every workout, doesn't miss a day and it sucks, to have that other half of his season taken from him," junior Sean Peeters said of Quested. "That's a big motivator too, because we know he's not going to be able to step on the court and play with us any more so every game we go out we want to make sure we're not letting him down."
Quested played in 12 games this season and was a pitcher on Assumption's state-championship baseball team last summer but suffered the injury earlier this month against Davenport Central.
Getting the senior one last start on his home court quickly got the team fired up.
"You could just see the reaction from our guys, how much they love Adam and I think a big part of our camaraderie this year, is Adam," Fitzpatrick said. "When he got his opportunities, he made the most of it. He was our sixth man and he really earned himself a big role on our team."
Senior Ray Kotula led the charge early, scoring 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter. He was 5-of-6 from the field and hit three 3s in the quarter.
"It's the last game that we're playing here so just try to come out and give it up for our fans," Kotula said. "I felt like the team fed off it pretty well, just to get it started pretty good and then have everyone get into the flow as well as I was."
Muscatine didn't score until Josh Dieckman's bucket with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the quarter. Assumption led 24-6 after one quarter and 37-18 at halftime.
"Their seniors came out all pumped up ... and if you leave a man open who can shoot, they're going to knock it down," Muscatine head coach John Windham said. "Their length gives us trouble ... it's hard to get anything going."
Dieckman was a bright spot for the Muskies (0-18, 0-15), finishing with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds.
"That's the first time he's really had a chance to get some points against some big kids, I thought he played an exceptionally good game," Windham said. "We've been waiting and he's had two back-to-back games. He had a good game against Burlington and he had a good game tonight."
Sean Peeters led the Knights (11-8, 9-7) with 21 points while brother Dylan added nine.
The winter weather has wreaked havoc with everyone's schedules and the Knights are no exception. With postseason less than a week away, Assumption has won three of its last four and hopes it is rounding into form at the right time.
"With all the snow, we had to miss practice but we got into the gym, shot and made sure everyone was still in their groove," Kotula said. "We just worked very hard because it's our last go at it."