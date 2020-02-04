Assumption's Peeters scores 'quiet' 40 in win

He had no idea.
Davenport Assumption’s Sean Peeters poured in a career-high 40 points in Tuesday’s 63-44 non-conference win over visiting Burlington, but the senior forward was clueless as to how many points he scored until he was told after the game.
“I had no idea. I had absolutely no idea,” said Peeters, who also grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. “I was just playing basketball. Our scoreboard doesn’t show the (individual) points, so I don’t really have any idea of how many points I have. So I just kind of think, ‘Oh, I probably had a few points here,’ and then I end up finding out after the game that I had 10 or 15 more points than I thought I had, so for the most part I’m just playing basketball.”
Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick was also unaware Peeters had dropped in 40 points until he looked at the scorebook following the contest.
“I didn’t realize he had 40. That was a really quiet 40,” Fitzpatrick said. “I thought he still played within our offense.”
After Assumption’s Noah Mack and Dayne Hodge hit 3-pointers in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s game, Peeters took over. He scored 20 of the Knights’ final 22 points of the first half, and Assumption led 28-19 at the intermission. Peeters scored a conventional three-point play, got a steal and a dunk, hit a 3-pointer, sank a hook shot and scored many other times near the rim during that stretch.
You have free articles remaining.
“He’s a beast,” Fitzpatrick said of Peeters. “He’s playing at a really high level. He’s so crafty around the rim. He does an incredible job of finishing, and he made his free throws tonight, too.”
After leading by just nine points at halftime, Assumption (14-2), which won its seventh straight, pulled away in the third quarter. The Knights out-scored Burlington 26-13 in the period, with Peeters scoring 16 of those points.
“It just felt like, especially in that second half, that as a team we got into a good groove,” Peeters said. “We were scoring most possessions and we were also getting stops. I didn’t notice anything in particular about my play, but I think as a team it felt like we were playing really well.”
Peeters had already matched his previous career high after three quarters, and then added a 3-pointer and a free throw early in the fourth quarter. He left the game with 3:56 remaining and his team leading 60-38. Peeters finished two points shy of what Fitzpatrick believes to be the school record.
Mack, who made his first start for Assumption, made three 3-pointers and scored nine points. Tyler Maro, a 6-foot-7 junior, came off the bench and added a career-high seven points and six rebounds for the Knights. Assumption out-rebounded Burlington 38-19 in the contest.
Michael Alexander hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Burlington (6-8).
Even after the best scoring output of his career, Peeters, who entered Tuesday’s contest ranked sixth in scoring in Class 3A at 21.9 points per game, still feels he can improve as a player.
“I want to be able to score from all three levels,” he said. “I’m not quite where I want to be yet, but it’s a work in progress. I just try to get a little bit better at that every game.”