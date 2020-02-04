Assumption's Peeters scores 'quiet' 40 in win

He had no idea.

Davenport Assumption’s Sean Peeters poured in a career-high 40 points in Tuesday’s 63-44 non-conference win over visiting Burlington, but the senior forward was clueless as to how many points he scored until he was told after the game.

“I had no idea. I had absolutely no idea,” said Peeters, who also grabbed 11 rebounds in the win. “I was just playing basketball. Our scoreboard doesn’t show the (individual) points, so I don’t really have any idea of how many points I have. So I just kind of think, ‘Oh, I probably had a few points here,’ and then I end up finding out after the game that I had 10 or 15 more points than I thought I had, so for the most part I’m just playing basketball.”

Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick was also unaware Peeters had dropped in 40 points until he looked at the scorebook following the contest.

“I didn’t realize he had 40. That was a really quiet 40,” Fitzpatrick said. “I thought he still played within our offense.”