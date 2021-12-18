Assumption takes advantage of UT's poor shooting to pull away from Panthers

“I thought we shot naked shots all night long with the guys we want shooting them,” Webber said. “We just have to put the ball in the basket. I don’t know if it was not having ever shot here before, but every shot was short. We couldn’t get off the front of the rim.”

It wasn’t much better for Assumption (3-3), but it was a little better. The Knights shot just 38% from the field in the first half but were able to draw fouls. The Knights went 8-9 at the free throw line in the first half, but UT didn’t take any. The Knights were called for just one foul in the first half.

"Our guys did a nice job of guarding and keeping everyone out in front,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “I thought the refs did a good job keeping the pressure on UT to not use their hands.”

Assumption took a 23-14 lead into half and held UT to 28% shooting. Panther senior guard Darius Rogers had nine by the break, more than half of UT’s total. After hitting 13 shots from deep against Sterling on Friday, UT had just two at the half.

“I did not expect (a game like this), but we have been stressing defense,” Ewen. “We challenged our guys this morning to get after it, and I thought they did a good job responding.”