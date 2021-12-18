Assumption takes advantage of UT's poor shooting to pull away from Panthers

Both Assumption and United Township struggled to get anything to drop offensively at the Genesis Shootout Saturday, but when UT finally did, it cost them.
Omarion Roberts hit a three from deep on the right side to cut the Knights’ lead to 31-28 early in the fourth quarter, or so UT thought.
Roberts was called for traveling and UT coach Ryan Webber was furious, eyeing down a referee and letting him know what he thought. That resulted in a technical foul on Webber, and instead of a three-point game, Assumption went up 35-25 after sinking two free throws and scoring on the ensuing possession.
From that point forward, Assumption cruised to a 53-40 victory over United Township in the fifth game of the shootout at Augustana College.
“To me, that’s the play of the game,” said Webber, who claimed to have not gotten a technical foul in four years. “We got a 3 waved off for a travel and then I get T’d up. It was a great job of our guys executing. Omarion came off clean and nets a 3, but they wipe it off. Instead of being down three, now you’re down nine.”
While Webber and UT (6-6) were disgruntled with the call, the Panthers struggled to get anything to fall the entire game.
UT shot just 4-26 from beyond the arc. And it wasn’t for a lack of open looks.
“I thought we shot naked shots all night long with the guys we want shooting them,” Webber said. “We just have to put the ball in the basket. I don’t know if it was not having ever shot here before, but every shot was short. We couldn’t get off the front of the rim.”
It wasn’t much better for Assumption (3-3), but it was a little better. The Knights shot just 38% from the field in the first half but were able to draw fouls. The Knights went 8-9 at the free throw line in the first half, but UT didn’t take any. The Knights were called for just one foul in the first half.
"Our guys did a nice job of guarding and keeping everyone out in front,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “I thought the refs did a good job keeping the pressure on UT to not use their hands.”
Assumption took a 23-14 lead into half and held UT to 28% shooting. Panther senior guard Darius Rogers had nine by the break, more than half of UT’s total. After hitting 13 shots from deep against Sterling on Friday, UT had just two at the half.
“I did not expect (a game like this), but we have been stressing defense,” Ewen. “We challenged our guys this morning to get after it, and I thought they did a good job responding.”
The Panthers were able to keep the game close because of their defensive effort. Assumption had 31 points after the third quarter and ended the game with 15 turnovers.
“I loved the defensive effort tonight,” Webber said. “We didn’t take advantage of all our turnovers. It was a frustrating night.”
After the technical, the Knights took control of the game. Jay Costello, Noah Mack and Luke Klostermann started putting points on the board as the Knights began to find open lanes in the paint.
“We started four seniors and getting Jay back in the point position really let us run what we like,” Ewen said. “It helped us because we started moving the ball to find the open guy and then we started settling in. They did a nice job.”
UT fouled four times at the end, and Assumption was able to reach 53 points and win by double-digits. The Knights shot more free throws (32) than shots from the field (26).
Despite the 13-point victory, it was a single-digit lead for Assumption until the final minute.
“We have played a lot of close games already so I was telling the guys that we have been here before,” Ewen said. “We just kept putting together stops and that lead went to 10. They did a nice job with that.”
Costello ended with a game-high 18 points. Mack had 12 and Klostermann had 10. UT’s Rogers ended with 15 and Roberts was close behind with 14.