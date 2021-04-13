Assumption's Ellis will follow Smart to Marquette

Emarion Ellis is trading in his white and burnt orange for blue and gold.
The Davenport Assumption High School all-state basketball player has been released from the national letter of intent he signed with Texas last fall and is expected to sign with Marquette University on Wednesday.
Former Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick confirmed Ellis' decision in a text message Tuesday.
The spring signing period for basketball begins on Wednesday.
Recently selected as the Iowa Quad-Cities metro player of the year, Ellis had originally committed and signed to play for head coach Shaka Smart at Texas. Smart left Texas for the head coaching position at Marquette late last month.
Once that happened, Ellis asked to be released from his national letter of intent with the Longhorns.
Marquette, located in Milwaukee, Wis., is a member of the Big East Conference. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 13-14 season, including an 8-11 league mark.
The 6-foot-5 Ellis will be one of two players from the Mississippi Athletic Conference in the Marquette program. Former Bettendorf standout D.J. Carton will be entering his second season with the Golden Eagles after averaging 13 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this past winter.
Ellis, a four-star recruit by Rivals, was a first team All-MAC and first team all-state selection this season by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. He averaged a MAC-best 18.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game in 15 contests. He missed 11 games with a broken hand.
After playing at Davenport Central for the first three seasons of high school, Ellis led Assumption to the Class 3A state semifinals this past year. He averaged 29 points, 7 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4 assists in two state tournament games.