Assumption's Ellis will follow Smart to Marquette

Emarion Ellis is trading in his white and burnt orange for blue and gold.

The Davenport Assumption High School all-state basketball player has been released from the national letter of intent he signed with Texas last fall and is expected to sign with Marquette University on Wednesday.

Former Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick confirmed Ellis' decision in a text message Tuesday.

The spring signing period for basketball begins on Wednesday.

Recently selected as the Iowa Quad-Cities metro player of the year, Ellis had originally committed and signed to play for head coach Shaka Smart at Texas. Smart left Texas for the head coaching position at Marquette late last month.

Once that happened, Ellis asked to be released from his national letter of intent with the Longhorns.

Marquette, located in Milwaukee, Wis., is a member of the Big East Conference. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 13-14 season, including an 8-11 league mark.