Atkinson drops 33 to lead Rocky in close win over Tinley Park

Cameron Atkinson has led the Rock Island High School boys basketball team in scoring in the first four games of the season. The Rocks have won all four.

That’s no coincidence.

“The reality is that (Atkinson) is going to have to get us through some tough stretches, but he’s one of those guys that when he gets going, he really gets going,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “We’ve watched him over the last six months emerge as our feature guy.

“And the guys know that. When he gets going, they want to feed him.”

Atkinson dropped a season-high 33 points in a 55-48 win over Tinley Park to give Rock Island a 4-0 record at its own Turkey Tournament Classic. The Rocks took down Waukegan 69-37 earlier Saturday afternoon.

The senior guard had 21 points and sank five shots from beyond the arc by halftime of the evening affair. Rock Island needed someone a replace a lot of scoring that graduated from last season’s large senior class, and so far Atkinson has been that player.

Atkinson was named the tournament Most Valuable Player after averaging 22 points in four games.

“My teammates were looking for me and I was just taking what the defense gave me,” Atkinson said. “They kept encouraging me to shoot so I kept shooting. I mean, I don’t even know what to say right now. Coach (Polite) trusted me and they put the ball in my hands to knock it down.”

Tinley Park (2-2) cut the Rocky lead to three points late in the fourth quarter, but Atkinson responded with 10 points in the fourth to shut out any doubt of a loss.

Bettendorf transfer Cameron Figgs also made crucial shots for the Rocks down the stretch and ended with 10 points.

However, the game was won in the third quarter. Rock Island didn’t score for over five minutes – until Dvonte Cartwright ended the drought with a layup after an offensive rebound – but the lead never dropped below seven points thanks to an aggressive defense.

The Rocks forced six turnovers in the third and Atkinson and Quonterrion Brooks each had a block.

“That’s what we hang our hat on,” said Polite of the team's defense. “Our guys were a little gassed with four games in two days and I felt like our legs were starting to go out a little bit. But this is what it’s all about. It’s about gritting it out and finding that toughness. I thought we had some lapses, but we did enough for a win.”

Atkinson said the team switched to a zone offense and struggled with it. Rocky had open shots from the outside, but couldn’t get anything to fall. Atkinson had at least 10 points in every quarter but the third, when he was held scoreless.

“There’s a lot of different coaching philosophies about what to run in the first two weeks of the season, and we had some stuff in the back pocket, but I didn’t want to rush the process,” Polite said. “I was sitting there with my fingers crossed hoping that we could score enough points, and fortunately we did.”

Atkinson scored 11 straight points for the Rocks to put Rocky ahead 25-17 after trailing 15-14 after the first quarter. The Rocks never trailed after taking the lead in less than a minute left in the second quarter.

Rock Island 69, Waukegan 37: Rock Island wasted no time earning another victory at the Turkey Tournament Classic with a 69-37 drubbing of Waukegan on Saturday afternoon.

Rocky jumped out to a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter after junior guard Dvonte Cartwright put up a team-high six points in the first frame.

Six Rocks scored in a second quarter that Rock Island won 19-12 to go ahead 32-19 at the break over Waukegan (1-3).

After dropping 20 points in Rock Island’s first two games Friday, Atkinson came alive in the third and scored nine points to finish with a team-high 15.

Rock Island outscored Waukegan 37-18 in the second half and ended the game with 10 players scoring. Marcus McQueen Jr., Termell Akers, Cartwright and Dezmund Jackson each had at least eight points.

Rock Island will return to the court at 7 p.m. Friday against Geneseo at home in each team's Western Big 6 Conference opener.