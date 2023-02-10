Cameron Atkinson was scoreless for the first 15 minutes of play Friday, and was visibly displeased by that fact on the court.

The senior guard began his senior night 0 for 5 from the floor, but seconds before halftime got a 3 from the corner to drop to put the Rock Island High School boys basketball team ahead of Galesburg by 13 at the break.

And then, he couldn’t miss.

“Sometimes I just need to see one drop to get me going,” Atkinson said. “I finally saw that happen at the end of the first. I got off to a slow start, but my teammates kept passing it to me and waiting for me to knock them down.”

Atkinson lit a fire in the third and scored 19 to jumpstart Rock Island’s 66-37 running-clock home victory over the Silver Streaks. Atkinson finished with a team-high 22 points despite sitting the final nine minutes.

“Once we saw a couple of those go in, we all kind of knew as a team that he was about to score in bunches,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “That’s always been his thing. When he starts making shots … he can make a lot of them in a hurry. It was good to see him play with some freedom, I mean, he was in a great flow there.”

Rock Island (18-11, 7-6 WB6) led 30-17 at half, but a personal 10-0 run by Atkinson put the Rocks ahead 40-19 before Galesburg (9-22, 4-9 WB6) had a chance to call timeout. The senior knocked down four 3s in the quarter, and his final one put Rocky ahead 51-21 with 2:21 left to go in the third.

“When I’m able to make shots, the whole team gets energy from it,” Atkinson said. “Also, everything else starts to open up. KJ (LaMonte) and others can start to drive, which helps us a lot.”

The Rocks went on a 18-0 run before Galesburg’s Noah Carl stopped the drought. Atkinson had 15 of the 18 during the run and simply took over the third quarter.

“We’ve seen (Atkinson) do that in practice,” Polite said. “That’s something he’s always done – being able to score like that. But it was fun to see it happen on senior night during his senior year. To go out and play the way he did tonight was a really cool thing for him.”

The game was won for Rocky in the first half on the defensive end. The Rocks allowed just nine points in the first and eight in the second to slowly pull away from the Silver Streaks.

Galesburg scored just five in the third when Atkinson got hot and ended the game with 14 turnovers. The Silver Streaks were outrebounded by six and took 14 fewer shots than the Rocks.

“That’s our brand,” Polite said. “We’ve gone back to the basics a bit with our schemes, and it’s fun to see them carry it all over onto the court. As we gear up for the postseason, we know our defense is going to need to be good. This was a step in the right direction.”

However, things didn’t start out well for the first 12 minutes. Rocky led for the entire first quarter, but Galesburg took a 13-12 lead early in the second – its only lead of the game – before LaMonte turned it on for the Rocks.

The senior guard had 11 points by half and sparked an 18-4 run after the Silver Streaks took the lead to put Rocky up 30-17.

Dezmund Jackson (7 points), Marcus McQueen Jr. (6 points), Termell Akers (4 points, five boards) also hit timely shots to push the lead to double digits.

“We have got some depth and guys that are starting to shoot the ball with the confidence we want them to have,” Polite said. “We have the right guys shooting in the spots we want, and that’s a good thing about us right now.

“We are in good rhythm, and when we do that we can put some points on the board.”

Atkinson’s scoring spree pushed the lead to as many as 36, which resulted in a running clock in the fourth.

Seniors such as Kyle Westerfield and Javarion Thompson came off the bench and scored on senior night. The Rocks ended the game with 10 different players on the score sheet.

“This senior group really embraced me and allowed me to coach them,” Polite said. “This is only my second year here, but these kids listened and did what we asked them to do. They will always be special to me because of how they accepted me and wanted to get better. They’ve been open to the new ideas we’ve had to turn this program in the right direction.”

Rock Island’s win snapped a two-game skid and put the Rocks back on track before postseason play on Feb. 22. On Friday, Rocky was named the No. 1 seed of the Class 3A Galesburg Sectional and will play the winner of Galesburg/Geneseo in the regional semifinals.

“We got to turn the corner, shut the door on this season, and get ready for the postseason,” Polite said. “We want to be playing our best basketball right now and so tonight was good to see. A lot of things will change in the postseason, so we are just trying to end things on a high note.”