Aurora Waubonsie Valley nets nifty win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39

With little to no wiggle room, Aurora Waubonsie Valley nosed past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.
The Warriors opened with a 19-14 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.
The Warriors' shooting moved to a 26-16 lead over the Rockets at the half.
Aurora Waubonsie Valley's leg-up showed as it carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 17-11 margin in the closing period.
Recently on January 4 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.