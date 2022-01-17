 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aurora Waubonsie Valley nets nifty win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39
Aurora Waubonsie Valley nets nifty win over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39

With little to no wiggle room, Aurora Waubonsie Valley nosed past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 48-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 17.

The Warriors opened with a 19-14 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting moved to a 26-16 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Aurora Waubonsie Valley's leg-up showed as it carried a 31-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Warriors added to their advantage with a 17-11 margin in the closing period.

Recently on January 4 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . For more, click here.

