Balance lifts Knights past Wildcats

After helping Davenport Assumption get off to a fast start, Rico Byrd watched the Knights put together a welcomed balancing act Friday.

Byrd scored all of his team-leading 17 points in the first two quarters before sophomore Braylon Thomsen took over in the second half, scoring 14 of his 16 points to allow Assumption to win a 63-52 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball game at Davenport North.

“We talk all the time about playing as a team, that 15 is one, and that is how we played,’’ Byrd said. “We worked together, played as a team and it worked the way it is supposed to work.’’

The Knights had four players finish with nine or more points, spreading the ball around effectively to maintain a lead Assumption opened with a run of 11 unanswered points late in the first quarter and early in the second.

North led 9-7 when a basket by Joey Funderburk started the Knights’ surge, a lead which reached 18-9 on a follow-up by Byrd, who grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats’ Nolan Mosier ended the run, scoring 14 straight points for North to help chip away at an Assumption lead which sat at 36-30 at halftime.

The teams traded early baskets in the third quarter before back-to-back baskets by Thomsen fueled a 10-0 run by the Knights.

Assumption led 48-35 following two of Luke Klostermann’s 10 points with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

North pulled within 50-43 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but baskets by Funderburk, who finished with nine points, and Thomsen left Assumption up 54-43 with 5:08 to play and North came no closer than eight points the rest of the game.

“I really liked our balance,’’ Knights coach Joe Ewen said. “I feel like one through 15 we have guys who can step up and lead us and that really showed. Rico got us going, but it turned into a really well-balanced effort.’’

Byrd, who attempted just two shots in the final two quarters after he became the focus of the Wildcats’ defense, didn’t mind that all as Assumption (2-1, 1-1 MAC) earned its first road win of the season.

“We have some good seniors on this team but it was great to see (Thomsen), a sophomore step up and do a lot of good things after halftime,’’ Byrd said.

“If teams want to do some things on defense to shut me down, that just opens things up for my teammates to do some good things.’’

TreVon Coney and Mosier led the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2) with 20 and 19 points respectively.

Playing without three projected starters, North coach Marquez Davis appreciated the effort he got from his team but said the lack of depth impacted the Wildcats as the game progressed.

“We have moments when we’re playing good basketball, but down three starters has been tough. It has made it a challenge to compete for 32 minutes the way we need to,’’ Davis said, citing Mosier as an example.

The senior scored 14 of his points and grabbed seven of his eight rebounds in the first half.

“He gave us some great minutes, but not being able to give him a little rest from time to time, that takes its toll late in games,’’ Davis said. “We’re looking forward to getting up to full strength in January and seeing what we can do from there.’’

Following a loss at North Scott on Tuesday, Ewen like the way his team bounced back with a road victory.

"Any conference road win is a good one and North is a good team,'' Ewen said. "The balance we had helped us earn this win.''