Balanced Assumption beats Central for third straight win

Head coach Joe Ewen refused to take any credit for Davenport Assumption’s 58-47 win over visiting Davenport Central.
Ewen, who missed four days this week with illness in his family, lauded assistant coaches Bryon Klostermann, Kevin Krahn and Roman Youngblut for the work they did preparing the Knights for Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.
“I just want to give tons of credit to my staff. I was out all week, and they just did a tremendous job prepping our guys,” Ewen said. “It’s such a blessing having a good staff around me. We’ve got a next man up mentality here, and I thought our staff just did a tremendous job getting our guys ready.”
Ewen’s assistants came up with a defensive game plan that limited the Blue Devils to 38% shooting and held Kaden Johnson, the MAC’s fourth-leading scorer at 18 points per game, to just six points on 1-for-11 shooting.
“We had a great defensive plan,” Ewen said. “Our plan, I should say my assistants’ plan, was just to get those guys to take contested shots. To keep everybody in front and make them settle for jump shots. I thought our guys did a nice job of just kind of sitting down and guarding. We put a lot of stops together.”
Jay Costello hit three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points to lead Assumption (5-3, 4-2 MAC). The 5-foot-9 guard missed the Knights’ first three games after tearing his hamstring during baseball season last summer but has added another weapon since his return.
“Jay missed the first few games with injury, and we’re excited to have him back,” Ewen said. “You can see the player he is. Having another senior on the floor in those moments is huge for us. We’re excited to have him back and excited for where we are as a team.”
Noah Mack added 14 points for the Knights, and J.J. Stratman had 13 points and eight rebounds. Shawn Kopp scored eight points on 4-for-5 shooting.
“As seniors, we share the ball,” Costello said. “Not just one person scores. We’re a team.”
Assumption led by nine after one quarter of play, and then Costello hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Knights’ lead go from 11 to 17.
“I kind of got into a flow,” Costello said. “I think I had three there pretty quick. When I’m open and I’m in a flow, I make them.”
The Knights stretched their lead to as many as 23 points in the third quarter before the Blue Devils (1-8, 1-6 MAC) began to claw their way back.
Central forced 10 Assumption turnovers in the fourth quarter, and Tsuriad Moore’s layup trimmed the Knights’ lead to eight with 56 seconds left in the game. But Costello, Mack and Rico Byrd each knocked down a pair of free throws in the final minute to put the game away.
"You can’t simulate that in practice,” Ewen said of Central’s defensive pressure. “Those guys are just so athletic. They did a nice job turning the pressure up and getting some traps in the half court. Our guys didn’t respond to it right away, but I thought they kind of settled in and kind of figured out how to beat it.”
Reserve Brady Hanssen scored 10 points to lead the Blue Devils, who lost their sixth straight. Kellan Rush and Donovan Wakefield scored eight points apiece.
Assumption won its third straight, and the Knights feel they are still improving.
“We’re going to keep getting better as the season goes on,” Costello said.