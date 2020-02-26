Balanced attack leads Orion over Mon-Rose to set up Rockridge rematch

ALEDO — Orion’s stable of fresh basketball players came ready to play in Wednesday night’s Class 2A Mercer County Regional matchup with Monmouth-Roseville. A fast-paced attack and quality ball movement fed the Chargers’ 73-60 win to advance to Friday’s regional final against seventh-ranked Rockridge.
Third-seeded Orion (21-9) opened the game with an 11-0 lead, hitting three of its 11 triples in a 19-9 opening quarter.
“In the locker room, we were just talking about coming out with a lot of energy to see how they respond to it,” said Orion senior Josh Johnson, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “We just played our game.”
Orion’s inside-out game worked especially well as junior Cade Weiss was 5-of-7 from deep and finished with 15 points. His 6-foot-3 classmate Will Dunlap was 8-9 from the field with 17 points and was tasked with guarding Mon-Rose big man Ben Anderson, who had 11 points. The Chargers shot 11-of-22 from deep in the win and tallied 13 assists.
“We just feed off each other,” Johnson said. “And when Will does his thing and gets rebounds … we capitalize on it and it just makes our offense a lot better.”
Orion led 38-23 at halftime and its lead did not slip under double digits after the break.
Sixth-seeded Mon-Rose (15-14) had 15 turnovers in the game. Conner Olson led the Titans with 17 points and Quincy Talivaa added 15. Rashaun King, a Mercer County transfer, struggled with foul trouble throughout the game but finished with 12 points.
Orion coach Alex Johnson, who utilized at least a dozen players, noted the emphasis on ball movement, being ready, and not relying on one specific player offensively.
“The right play is the open man,” coach Johnson said. “We have to have guys with confidence ready to make shots, and tonight, as a team, we did a really nice job of that.”
Caleb Spranger (six points) and Johnson each had three assists. The Chargers had 11 players score in the win.
“If you’re going to play baseline to baseline, everyone has got to be ready to contribute,” coach Johnson said. “Hopefully, going into the postseason here, our depth is going to help us.”
Constant fresh legs aided to the defense and fast breaks as Mon-Rose, which played Monday, could not keep up offensively.
Weiss said the key to getting past Three Rivers West rival Rockridge in their third matchup this season is simple: “Make more shots."
“Their defense is really tough; they play a packed line,” Weiss said. “So shooting will be a pretty big factor in the game.”
Orion lost to Rockridge 45-30 in December and 53-50 on Feb. 7. The Chargers won a regional title last year and the Rockets’ last plaque came in 2016.
“Rockridge is a really good team, and it’s going to be a really fun atmosphere,” coach Johnson said. “This is what high school basketball is about, playing regional championships in front of big crowds. Our kids are excited about the fact we get to play a rival in Rockridge. It should be a fun night for everyone."