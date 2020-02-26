Balanced attack leads Orion over Mon-Rose to set up Rockridge rematch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orion coach Alex Johnson, who utilized at least a dozen players, noted the emphasis on ball movement, being ready, and not relying on one specific player offensively.

“The right play is the open man,” coach Johnson said. “We have to have guys with confidence ready to make shots, and tonight, as a team, we did a really nice job of that.”

Caleb Spranger (six points) and Johnson each had three assists. The Chargers had 11 players score in the win.

“If you’re going to play baseline to baseline, everyone has got to be ready to contribute,” coach Johnson said. “Hopefully, going into the postseason here, our depth is going to help us.”

Constant fresh legs aided to the defense and fast breaks as Mon-Rose, which played Monday, could not keep up offensively.

Weiss said the key to getting past Three Rivers West rival Rockridge in their third matchup this season is simple: “Make more shots."

“Their defense is really tough; they play a packed line,” Weiss said. “So shooting will be a pretty big factor in the game.”

Orion lost to Rockridge 45-30 in December and 53-50 on Feb. 7. The Chargers won a regional title last year and the Rockets’ last plaque came in 2016.

“Rockridge is a really good team, and it’s going to be a really fun atmosphere,” coach Johnson said. “This is what high school basketball is about, playing regional championships in front of big crowds. Our kids are excited about the fact we get to play a rival in Rockridge. It should be a fun night for everyone."

