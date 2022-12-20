Balanced offense, advantageous defense lead West past North

A fast-paced offense and advantageous defense led the Davenport West High School boys basketball team to an 85-70 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Davenport North on Tuesday evening.

The Wildcats (2-6, 1-4 MAC) cut the deficit to four points in the third quarter, but the Falcons (4-3, 4-1 MAC) responded with a run of their own to regain a big lead.

West had a balanced showing on offense as Jermilyn Gardner (17 points), Cleo Grandberry (17), Landon Winston (16) and Idris Thomas (11 points, 10 rebounds) led the team in scoring. The Falcons took advantage of 19 North turnovers while limiting their own giveaways to seven.

Davenport West coach David Robinson said the team came out focused and executed the game plan in the win.

“We made that extra pass and that was a big difference in what we were doing and we played really good team basketball,” he said. “That goes from the guys that started, to the guys on the bench, to the guys that didn’t play cheering everybody else on. The coaching staff did a really good job of getting everybody prepared and ready.”

Robinson said it was a big game to end the schedule before the holiday break and calendar turns.

“They did all the really small, little things, and that really helped,” Robinson said.

The Falcons trailed in the first quarter but led 21-16 after one before a huge second quarter. West outscored North 29-16 to build a 50-32 halftime lead.

West’s shooting went cold to start the third quarter as North cut the deficit to 56-52. The Falcons responded with a 9-0 run that included multiple North turnovers and two breakaway dunks by Landon Winston. Winston scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

“They made their run,” Robinson said. “They really dug in and after that, it was lights out. We just went on a tear from there.”

Michael Harris led North with 15 points off the bench and Trevon Coney and Nolan Mosier scored 14 apiece. Elijah Hinton had 13 for the Falcons.

Robinson said his players look for each other, which fed into each having solid games.

“They ran the floor, they played defense. We really sat down on the defensive end and we picked up all those fifty-fifty balls. We made our free throws and got a rhythm going. We got confidence and everybody’s cheering each other on. It was a great crowd tonight. Part of a pie, everything kind of went together and tasted good.”

The bench reserves from each team came in down the stretch, but not before Thomas threw down a one-handed slam dunk that led to the crowd’s biggest eruption of the night.

“We’ve got some athletic guys and they really displayed themselves today,” Robinson said. “We’ve just got to keep going forward and making progress with that. We made some shots and it opened some things up for us tonight.”