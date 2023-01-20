Balanced offense leads PV boys past North

Balance, balance, balance.

The Pleasant Valley High School boys basketball team continued its stellar offensive play after a 71-46 Mississippi Athletic Conference road win over Davenport North on Friday night.

Six players scored at least eight points as the Spartans (9-4, 9-1 MAC) jumped out to an early lead and kept it against the Wildcats (3-10, 2-8).

With Connor Borbeck out for the third straight game due to injury, the first-place Spartans did not miss a beat in conference play.

Cole Beinborn came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points. Caden Rubel scored 10 of his 13 points in the third quarter, and David Gorsline chipped in 10 points.

Coy Kipper (nine points), Max Schmeltzer (nine points, eight rebounds), and Max Muszalski (eight points) also made an impact in the win. PV finished 8-of-19 from deep.

“The constant theme for us – good balance; we’ve got multiple guys that can score, so it obviously makes it more difficult to guard us,” Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. “We hope we can keep that rolling.”

Hilman said Beinborn has been practicing really well lately. He ended the first half with his third triple of the second quarter as PV led 38-21 at halftime.

“The last couple games, he’s started to get more confident,” Hillman said. “Obviously with Borbeck out, he’s been getting more minutes and he’s been producing and doing the job on the defensive end too. Really excited about Cole’s play.”

Hillman said the key against North is to just keep scoring. The Spartans consistently did that in the win and their defense also forced 13 turnovers.

“They can go on runs,” Hillman said. “You just can’t let them work their way back in the game. Tonight, I think it was just more of a case of us continuing to score on the offensive end to keep them at bay."

PV finished with a 27-13 advantage in the rebounding department. Gorsline snared multiple offensive rebounds. Max Schmeltzer recorded eight rebounds for the Spartans.

If we can get those big guys on the glass, we know we’ve got a chance," Hillman said.

Next up for PV is a shot at avenging its only MAC loss this season Tuesday at Bettendorf.

“Hopefully our guys will be keyed up,” Hillman said. “It will be a fun game for us.”

North’s leading scorer, Trevon Coney, came off the bench Friday night, but dealt with foul trouble and finished with five points. Michael Harris scored a game-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Denison Franklin scored seven.