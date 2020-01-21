Balanced Rockets soar past Pioneers

ROCK ISLAND — Each and every game, the Rockridge boys' basketball squad strives for the perfectly balanced offense.

Taking on Alleman Tuesday evening at Don Morris Gymnasium, a Rocket club knocking at the door of Class 2A's top 10 struck that balance from the perimeter and in the paint as they rolled to a 62-40 victory, their fifth in a row and 13th in 14 games.

Led by junior guard Maverick Chisholm, Rockridge (15-4) set the tone from the outside right from the opening tip. Chisholm scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, and hit three of his treys in the first quarter to help the Rockets to a 16-10 lead after one.

"In practice, we set aside around 30 minutes on shooting drills, then we do our post drills," Chisholm said. "At first, I wasn't feeling comfortable (Tuesday); it felt a little cold in here. But, I got some extra shots in at halftime of the JV game, and I felt good.

"I found that spot in the left corner, and had the same stroke every time. I thought, 'Why not?' and they kept falling for me."

