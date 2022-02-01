Balanced scoring puts Rams back atop TRAC West

SHERRARD — Coming into Tuesday night tied for first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Riverdale boys' basketball team found itself with a golden opportunity.

With fellow TRAC West co-leader Rockridge having its game with Monmouth-Roseville postponed, the Rams had a shot at reclaiming the conference lead.

Using a balanced offense that had three of its starters score in double figures, Riverdale torched the nets at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, hitting 58% of its shots to pull away to a 77-42 win over the Sherrard Tigers.

Now 21-5, the Rams are 8-1 in the Three Rivers West and move a half-game up on Rockridge (16-6, 7-1) with four conference games remaining.

"That was good to see," Riverdale coach Alex Kelly said of his club's 30-of-52 showing from the field, combined with a 14-of-16 effort from the free-throw line. "We're at the point in the season where we want to be playing our best basketball.

"To do that, we need everyone to contribute every night. We've got five or six guys who can score. If you key on one, there's several others to pick him up."

From the guard position, the senior duo of Andrew Meloan and Kye Smeltzly were both nearly perfect Tuesday night.

Meloan hit eight of nine shots to post a game-high 16 points, 12 of which came in the first half; he also added five rebounds. Smeltzly hit seven of his nine attempts, finishing with 15 points and five boards. His 3-pointer closed the third quarter and gave the Rams a 57-37 lead.

"It was good. We got everyone open, and we were sharing the ball with everyone," Meloan said. "... Any one of us can score 10 to 20 points on any night. Tonight just happened to be my night."

In the paint, senior forward Max Maring delivered with 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds. With the Rams up 37-26 at the half, Maring opened the third quarter with five quick points.

That extended what had been a 10-0 Riverdale run to 15 straight points. It eventually grew to a 19-0 stretch that gave the Rams a comfortable 67-37 fourth-quarter edge.

"We had to push the ball, keep the pace up and keep playing defense," said Maring. "We knew Sherrard was going to come out hard; we couldn't just overlook them."

Indeed, the Tigers (8-13, 4-5 TRAC West) showed they had come to compete when they whittled a 10-point first quarter deficit down to 19-13 by the end of the period.

Led by sophomore Holland Anderson's 14 points and four 3-pointers, Sherrard kept up the pressure in the second period. Anderson converted a pair of Riverdale turnovers into 3s as the hosts rattled off 11 straight to close the gap to 27-26.

But with Meloan scoring four quick points to ignite Riverdale's game-turning 19-point run, that proved to be as close as the Tigers could get.

"That's the thing," said Sherrard coach Brian Hutton. "We'd get a good look on offense, or a couple of good looks, but Riverdale was able to transition all night, and we were giving up a lot of shots at the rim. They'd miss, but we couldn't rebound. Second shots, third shots, putting them at the line.

"That was disappointing because we've done a pretty good job of implementing a new defensive style, and we'd been playing pretty good defense."

Hutton also felt that giving up several lengthy scoring runs further hurt his club's cause.

"The big thing is, we've got a couple of weeks left in the regular season, and we're still making some mistakes we made in November," he said. "You can't do that against teams like Rockridge or Riverdale. We need to clean up what ails us."

In addition to its three double-figure scorers, Riverdale also got eight points apiece from Brandon Stone and Dawson Peterson, with each grabbing six rebounds; Stone also had three steals.

Since losing 66-52 at Rockridge last Tuesday, the Rams know that a greater effort is needed if they are to finish on top in the TRAC West.

"It was definitely good for us to have that reset, and that reminder that we're not going to win every game," said Meloan. "Everything is not going to be easy."

