ELDRIDGE — Sam Kilburg buried a 3-pointer from the corner. Cortaviaus Seales scored on a putback. Ty Anderson tallied a lay-in. Reece Sommers drained a trifecta. Carson Rollinger drove in for a bucket.
Less than 4 ½ minutes into Friday night’s game, the North Scott boys basketball team’s entire starting five was in the scoring column.
“That’s what we like to do,” Kilburg said. “We like to share the ball. We like to see the matchups and get our players in positions to succeed.
“When we’re doing that, we’re a tough team.”
Even with more than a week between games, the Class 4A second-ranked Lancers showed no signs of rust and throttled Pleasant Valley 62-38 at The Pit.
North Scott (14-0, 11-0) used 10-0 and 12-1 bursts in the opening half to blow the game open. Kilburg led three Lancers in double figures with 15 points. Rollinger chipped in 14 and Seales — back after missing the last three games — finished with 12.
Besides the unselfishness on offense, North Scott stymied PV (8-6, 5-6) on the other end of the court.
Carter Duwa, the Spartans’ leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, made only one basket. It came in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter after the Lancers had built the lead to as much as 30 points.
“We really brought a lot of energy and communicated on defense,” Rollinger said. “It really starts before the game in our preparation. We get a good look from our scout team on what plays teams are going to run.”
Hunter Snyder led the Spartans with a dozen points.
PV coach Steve Hillman shouldered the blame for the game getting out of hand so quickly. He felt his team played too fast after being on its heels last week in a road loss to Davenport Assumption.
“We ended up guarding too many possessions,” Hillman said. “We haven’t figured out style of play yet and haven’t figured out personnel yet.
“We’re a month behind where we should be. Our players will come to practice and work hard. The coaches aren’t doing a good job of figuring it out. We better suck it up and do our job pretty quick.”
The Lancers knocked in six 3-pointers in the opening half. They also had success scoring inside, with Anderson and Trent Allard combining for 12 points.
“We have a little bit of everything,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “In the 12 to 15 years of doing this, we’ve been pretty much all guards. This is really the first group where we can play inside-out, and our guys have a high basketball IQ.
“It has been a great group of kids to coach.”
North Scott is in the midst of a telling stretch. It is back on the court Saturday afternoon against Assumption before heading to fourth-ranked Bettendorf on Tuesday night.
If the Lancers can get through the next week unscathed, they’re in a favorable position to capture the Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
“Our guys wouldn’t want it any other way,” Budde said. “It is a big week for us, but we know we still have a ways to go. Why not find out now where we stand rather than three weeks from now? We’ll see after these next two or three games what we need to work on.”