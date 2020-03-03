Barnett's expanded game helped lead Fulton to regional title

FULTON — Coming into his junior season, Fulton boys basketball standout Connor Barnett wanted more than anything to expand his skill set on the court.
"I tried to focus on getting more rebounds and doing more defensively, being more present on the defensive side," said the Steamers' 6-foot-2 guard. "Obviously, I still wanted to work on my offensive game, but I wanted to contribute more to the other aspects."
That extra work has paid off for this week's Illinois Pacesetter. In addition to being Fulton's leading scorer at 15.2 points per game, he has emerged into one of its top rebounders at 4.3 boards per game as well as a steady playmaker, dishing out 2.7 assists per game while sharing the point with sophomore guard Brock Mason.
"Connor's become a better all-around player who's found other things to help our team win," said Fulton coach R.J. Coffey. "He's done a better job of rebounding the ball and his defense has gotten better, and he's taken us to the next level this year."
That "next level" for Barnett and his Steamer teammates came last week. Hosting the Class 1A regionals at Stan Borgman Court, Fulton won three times to earn its first regional championship since 2001. In those wins, Barnett tallied 51 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.
Capping that run with a 13-point, seven-rebound performance in last Friday's 37-30 title-game win over Galena, Barnett was pleased to help his squad break through after it had lost back-to-back 2A regional championship games by a combined six points.
"Winning the title, that meant a lot," he said. "It was pretty surreal. The atmosphere was crazy, but fun; it really meant a lot being at home and winning it for our fans, especially the ones who got to see the last (title team) in 2001. The fans came out and supported us. Playing at home gave all of us a little extra confidence."
Throughout the regular season, the Steamers had been in contention to come away with the championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, and a 68-60 home win over Rockridge on Feb. 4 strengthened their bid. However, two losses to Orion in the same week resulted in Fulton needing to win at Rockridge in the teams' regular-season finale just over two weeks ago to earn a share of the league title. Instead, the Class 2A regional-champion Rockets held on for a 36-34 win and took the title, finishing two games ahead of both the Steamers and Orion.
"Winning the title would've meant a lot to us, but after that, we wanted more than anything to get that regional title," said Barnett, who had a postseason high of 22 points in Fulton's 56-37 regional semifinal win over Stockton. "We've come a long way as a team, but there's still plenty of work to be done."
With four-fifths of their starting lineup being underclassmen — the exception being 6-7 senior center Bradlee Damhoff — last week's regional-title run may well have opened the door for even greater success in the Steamers' future.
"This season's really gone well for us," Barnett said. "Whatever happens from here, I feel like we're laying the foundation for next year."