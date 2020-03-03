Barnett's expanded game helped lead Fulton to regional title

"Winning the title, that meant a lot," he said. "It was pretty surreal. The atmosphere was crazy, but fun; it really meant a lot being at home and winning it for our fans, especially the ones who got to see the last (title team) in 2001. The fans came out and supported us. Playing at home gave all of us a little extra confidence."

Throughout the regular season, the Steamers had been in contention to come away with the championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, and a 68-60 home win over Rockridge on Feb. 4 strengthened their bid. However, two losses to Orion in the same week resulted in Fulton needing to win at Rockridge in the teams' regular-season finale just over two weeks ago to earn a share of the league title. Instead, the Class 2A regional-champion Rockets held on for a 36-34 win and took the title, finishing two games ahead of both the Steamers and Orion.

"Winning the title would've meant a lot to us, but after that, we wanted more than anything to get that regional title," said Barnett, who had a postseason high of 22 points in Fulton's 56-37 regional semifinal win over Stockton. "We've come a long way as a team, but there's still plenty of work to be done."