'Basically on one leg,' Gilbert delivers monster performance for Sabers

DES MOINES — When Shawn Gilbert went to bed Wednesday night, the Central DeWitt High School senior did not think he would play Thursday afternoon. Neither did his head coach.

“We tried to get him to go up and down the court (Wednesday) and it wasn’t going to happen,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said.

After hyperextending his knee late in the third quarter of Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory over Decorah, the 6-foot-9 and 295-pound post could hardly walk.

He did a pool workout Wednesday and then slept with a heating pad on his right knee the entire night. He did two more pool sessions Thursday, including one before the team headed to Wells Fargo Arena, to loosen it up.

Still moving gingerly, Gilbert put any pain aside and delivered a Willis Reed-like performance.

Gilbert erupted for a game-high 32 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists as Central DeWitt clobbered eighth-ranked Davenport Assumption 70-46 in a Class 3A state semifinal.

“We knew I was going to try and warm up and see how it went,” Gilbert said. “I started warming up, (adrenaline) kicked in and I said, ‘Let’s go.’”

The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, who admitted he was at about 50%, was nearly flawless. Sporting a black knee brace, he made 11 of 14 shots and converted 9 of 11 free throws in 25 minutes.

Just like most of the Sabers’ opponents this season, the Knights had no answer for him.

“When we had our shoot around at Drake on Thursday morning, we told Shawn, ‘Hey, you’ve got to show us right now you can do this,’” Marshall said. “He toughed it out, and had an unbelievable game basically on one leg.”

As amazing as Gilbert has been this season — nearly 24 points and 10 rebounds per game — this performance had his teammates in awe.

“I was a little worried he wasn’t going to play,” freshman Ryan Watters said, “but he’s one of a kind. He really wanted to play and he cares about this team a lot and about winning.”

Gilbert made a 3-pointer a little more than 90 seconds into the game. He added two low-post scores and had seven points before the first media timeout.

He tallied three more baskets in the second quarter. In the second half, Gilbert had all but one of the Sabers’ points in a 12-3 surge that saw the lead balloon to 26 points.

“When I came out for warmups, I was shooting well and I could feel it,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert came to the postgame interview room with ice on his knee. He planned to put a heating pad on the knee again Thursday night and then do a couple more pool workouts, which consists of walking, scissor kicks and defensive slides, in the water.

Then, he’ll attempt to lead Central DeWitt to its first state championship in 42 years against top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes at 5 p.m. Friday.

“We’ll do the same thing,” he said, “and then go out (Friday) and play like crazy.”

