'Basically on one leg,' Gilbert delivers monster performance for Sabers

DES MOINES — When Shawn Gilbert went to bed Wednesday night, the Central DeWitt High School senior did not think he would play Thursday afternoon. Neither did his head coach.
“We tried to get him to go up and down the court (Wednesday) and it wasn’t going to happen,” Sabers coach Marty Marshall said.
After hyperextending his knee late in the third quarter of Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory over Decorah, the 6-foot-9 and 295-pound post could hardly walk.
He did a pool workout Wednesday and then slept with a heating pad on his right knee the entire night. He did two more pool sessions Thursday, including one before the team headed to Wells Fargo Arena, to loosen it up.
Still moving gingerly, Gilbert put any pain aside and delivered a Willis Reed-like performance.
Gilbert erupted for a game-high 32 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished four assists as Central DeWitt clobbered eighth-ranked Davenport Assumption 70-46 in a Class 3A state semifinal.
“We knew I was going to try and warm up and see how it went,” Gilbert said. “I started warming up, (adrenaline) kicked in and I said, ‘Let’s go.’”
The Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, who admitted he was at about 50%, was nearly flawless. Sporting a black knee brace, he made 11 of 14 shots and converted 9 of 11 free throws in 25 minutes.
Just like most of the Sabers’ opponents this season, the Knights had no answer for him.
“When we had our shoot around at Drake on Thursday morning, we told Shawn, ‘Hey, you’ve got to show us right now you can do this,’” Marshall said. “He toughed it out, and had an unbelievable game basically on one leg.”
As amazing as Gilbert has been this season — nearly 24 points and 10 rebounds per game — this performance had his teammates in awe.
“I was a little worried he wasn’t going to play,” freshman Ryan Watters said, “but he’s one of a kind. He really wanted to play and he cares about this team a lot and about winning.”
Gilbert made a 3-pointer a little more than 90 seconds into the game. He added two low-post scores and had seven points before the first media timeout.
He tallied three more baskets in the second quarter. In the second half, Gilbert had all but one of the Sabers’ points in a 12-3 surge that saw the lead balloon to 26 points.
“When I came out for warmups, I was shooting well and I could feel it,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert came to the postgame interview room with ice on his knee. He planned to put a heating pad on the knee again Thursday night and then do a couple more pool workouts, which consists of walking, scissor kicks and defensive slides, in the water.
Then, he’ll attempt to lead Central DeWitt to its first state championship in 42 years against top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes at 5 p.m. Friday.
“We’ll do the same thing,” he said, “and then go out (Friday) and play like crazy.”
Photos: Central DeWitt advances to state title game with win over Assumption
The Central DeWitt bench celebrates after a 70-46 win over Assumption in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug raises a semifinalist trophy after a 70-46 loss to Central DeWitt in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
The Central DeWitt basketball team celebrates after a 70-46 win over Assumption in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert wins the opening tip over Assumption's Ivan Prug during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug grabs a rebound against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's J.J. Stratman guards Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters passes the ball against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Luke Klostermann dribbles the ball against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack is guarded by Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Luke Klostermann takes a shot over the hand of Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert corrals a loose ball against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen celebrates after hitting a 3 against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup (23) celebrates along with Gibson McEwen during a timeout against Assumption in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug is guarded by Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Jay Costello dribbles past Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Paul Kuehn tries to keep a ball from going out of bounds against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack is guarded by Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's J.J. Stratman takes a 3 against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup is guarded by Assumption's J.J. Stratman during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Luke Klostermann guards Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert shoots over Assumption's Luke Klostermann during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Luke Klostermann puts up a shot past Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack goes up for a layup against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen is guarded by Assumption's Jay Costello during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert puts up a shot past Assumption's Ivan Prug during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug passes to Luke Klostermann during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
The Central DeWitt mascot looks on against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert had 32 points, five rebounds and four assists Thursday afternoon in the team's 70-46 win over Davenport Assumption.
Bobby Metcalf
A Central DeWitt cheerleader cheers during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Assumption Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall looks on during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Assumption Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Rico Byrd looks to make a pass against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Rico Byrd reaches for a rebound in front of Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Reese Harris and Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen battle for a loose ball during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption head coach Joe Ewen looks on during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters is guarded by Assumption's Shawn Kopp during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen is guarded by Assumption's Reese Harris during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Rico Byrd signals a play against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen celebrates a made 3 against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
The Central DeWitt student section cheers during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Assumption Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's J.J. Stratman is guarded by Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Luke Klostermann is guarded by Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's J.J. Stratman is guarded by Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug is guarded by Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
An Assumption cheerleader cheers during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert shoots a 3 over the hand of Assumption's Luke Klostermann during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters puts up a shot past Assumption's Ivan Prug during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug tries to split the Central DeWitt defense during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert looks to get a shot up against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert gets a shot up against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert shoots a 3 over the hand of Assumption's Luke Klostermann during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Carter Drury reacts to a call during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Assumption Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen is fouled by Assumption's Reese Harris during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption head coach Joe Ewen talks to an official while Noah Mack wipes blood from his face during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack wipes blood from his mouth during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's J.J. Stratman is guarded by Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Reese Harris reacts to a call during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert puts up a shot over Assumption's Noah Mack during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters puts up a shot against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Reese Harris grabs a rebound against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters grabs a rebound over Assumption's Reese Harris during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen is guarded by Assumption's Jay Costello during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert grabs a rebound past Assumption's Luke Klostermann during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters is guarded by Assumption's Reese Harris during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen is guarded by Assumption's Jay Costello during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen shoots over Assumption's Luke Klostermann during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack takes a 3 over Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen is guarded by Assumption's Jay Costello during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack is guarded by Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Luke Klostermann looks to get a shot up against Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert (50) and Gus Pickup (23) during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Jay Costello is guarded by Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall, right, and assistant coach Carl Small look on during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Assumption Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug cheers after hitting a shot against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack is guarded by Central DeWitt's Matthew Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gibson McEwen knocks the ball from Assumption's Jay Costello during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall claps during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Assumption Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Noah Mack reacts to a call during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Reese Harris dribbles past Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup is guarded by Assumption's Reese Harris during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters grabs a rebound against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Ryan Watters and Assumption's Jay Costello dive for a loose ball during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert is guarded by Assumption's J.J. Stratman (3) and Rico Byrd (1) during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Reese Harris looks to take a shot against Central DeWitt during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert shoots over Assumption's J.J. Stratman during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert grabs a rebound against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert shoots over Assumption's Ivan Prug during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Shawn Gilbert goes up to the basket against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Gus Pickup and Assumption's Jay Costello fight for a loose ball during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt's Michael Schneider puts up a shot against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
The Central DeWitt bench celebrates after an alley-oop dunk by Lucas Burmeister against Assumption during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug (23) hugs Luke Klostermann in the final minutes of an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Central DeWitt Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
A Central DeWitt cheerleader looks on during an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal against Assumption Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Central DeWitt head coach Marty Marshall celebrates with his team in the closing seconds of a 70-46 win over Assumption in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
Assumption's Ivan Prug (23) and J.J. Stratman (3) walk off the court after a loss to Central DeWitt in an Iowa Class 3A state semifinal Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Bobby Metcalf
