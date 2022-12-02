Bazinga: Early lead pushes Rock Island over Geneseo 99-38

Rock Island scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 99-38 win over Geneseo on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 27-8 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter.

The Rocks fought to a 60-18 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Rock Island stormed to an 88-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rocks chalked up this decision in spite of the Maple Leafs' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.