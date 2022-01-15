Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Port Byron Riverdale past Rock Island Alleman 97-29

Port Byron Riverdale jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 97-29 win over Rock Island Alleman for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 15.
The Rams pulled ahead in front of the Pioneers 37-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams' shooting breathed fire to a 61-13 lead over the Pioneers at the half.
Port Byron Riverdale enjoyed a towering margin over Rock Island Alleman with a 91-20 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Galesburg and Port Byron Riverdale took on Orion on January 7 at Orion High School. For a full recap, click here.
