Bellevue overpowers Camanche in thorough fashion 80-60

Bellevue gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Camanche 80-60 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Camanche and Bellevue squared off with February 1, 2022 at Bellevue High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Camanche faced off against Goose Lake Northeast. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.