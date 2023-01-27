Bellevue triumphs in strong showing over Goose Lake Northeast 73-44

Bellevue turned in a thorough domination of Goose Lake Northeast 73-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Goose Lake Northeast and Bellevue played in a 53-43 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Bellevue took on Camanche on January 20 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap.
