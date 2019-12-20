Bettendorf boys hold off Clinton run

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“My team just got me good looks,” said Hayes, who finished with 22 points. “I got wide-open right-handed layups, and those are pretty easy shots to make.”

Meanwhile, Clinton (1-5, 1-3 MAC) fired up 31 3-point attempts in the contest. The River Kings got hot from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, making five in a stretch that saw them trim the lead from 15 points down to two.

“They’re bigger than us, and we have to take advantage where we can,” Clinton head coach Troy Ersland said. “These guys put in a lot of time over the summer shooting the ball.”

Hayes scored 16 points to lead the River Kings. Max Holy hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, and Damarcus Knox had four 3-pointers as well to total 12 points.

“We got within a bucket and had a good look,” Ersland said. “We showed some grit. I think in the past this group would have just given up down double digits going into the fourth quarter, but we’re showing some growth and showing some belief in each other and their abilities. That’s good to see.”

Clark also felt his squad showed some growth as it got its first win of the season.

“The biggest thing is we need to get to practice,” he said. “The break will be good for us, and I think we’ll be a different team by the time we come back out again.”

