Bettendorf boys hold off Clinton run

Bettendorf, which entered Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest winless on the season, seemed to be rolling to its first victory of the season, leading visiting Clinton by 14 points with just over six minutes remaining.
But getting that first win of the season wasn’t going to be that easy. The Bulldogs went cold, missing their next eight shots — all of which were taken inches from the rim — and saw their lead shrink. Clinton’s Taylon Hayes sank a rainbow 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining that pulled the River Kings within two points.
However, Bettendorf, one of Class 4A’s poorest free-throw shooting teams, made a few foul shots down the stretch to pull out a 58-52 win. Carter Weyman made a pair of foul shots with 18.3 seconds remaining that put the Bulldogs (1-6, 1-2 MAC) up by five to clinch the win.
“We’re a team that’s struggled from the foul line all season so far, but Carter stepped up when we needed him the most and knocked down two free throws that put us in a position to win the game,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said.
The game was a stark contrast in style. Bettendorf, which has four players who measure 6-foot-6 or taller, preferred to pound the basketball inside. The Bulldogs’ first 17 points of the game came in the paint, and 6-foot-7 center Lucas Hayes eclipsed his career high in scoring by halftime as he had 17 before the break.
You have free articles remaining.
“My team just got me good looks,” said Hayes, who finished with 22 points. “I got wide-open right-handed layups, and those are pretty easy shots to make.”
Meanwhile, Clinton (1-5, 1-3 MAC) fired up 31 3-point attempts in the contest. The River Kings got hot from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter, making five in a stretch that saw them trim the lead from 15 points down to two.
“They’re bigger than us, and we have to take advantage where we can,” Clinton head coach Troy Ersland said. “These guys put in a lot of time over the summer shooting the ball.”
Hayes scored 16 points to lead the River Kings. Max Holy hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, and Damarcus Knox had four 3-pointers as well to total 12 points.
“We got within a bucket and had a good look,” Ersland said. “We showed some grit. I think in the past this group would have just given up down double digits going into the fourth quarter, but we’re showing some growth and showing some belief in each other and their abilities. That’s good to see.”
Clark also felt his squad showed some growth as it got its first win of the season.
“The biggest thing is we need to get to practice,” he said. “The break will be good for us, and I think we’ll be a different team by the time we come back out again.”