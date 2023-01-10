Bettendorf cancels check from Davenport North 63-52

Bettendorf had its hands full but finally brushed off Davenport North 63-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Davenport North and Bettendorf played in a 59-56 game on February 17, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf faced off against Clinton and Davenport North took on Central DeWitt on January 3 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.