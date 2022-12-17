Bettendorf comeback clinches Genesis Shootout win against Rock Island

Playing with a chance to clinch the Genesis Shootout for Iowa on Saturday night at Augustana College’s Carver Center, the Bettendorf boys basketball team needed a comeback against Rock Island in the cross-state showdown.

A lockdown finish on defense and some big performances made it happen.

The Bulldogs won 59-54 by outscoring the Rocks 18-6 in the fourth quarter.

Bettendorf junior Caden Wilkins scored a game-high 28 points and Asher Wade (6 of 7 field-goal shooting) had 13 points and 18 rebounds. The 18 rebounds were second most in Genesis Shootout history behind Michael Evans’ 19 for Davenport West against Riverdale in 2013.

After Rocky (8-3) hit 12 3-pointers through three quarters and led 48-41, the Bulldogs (4-3) locked down. The Rocks were just 2-of-12 from the field in the fourth quarter and did not hit a shot until the final few minutes.

“We were giving up a lot of 3s all game, and we had to change that. We had to really realize we were in crunch time and the time is now,” Wilkins said. “We kept it close, we stayed in it and that was our time to pounce, and that’s what we did. Great box-outs, great contests from all the guys. We locked in on the guys who were making shots.”

Wilkins’ 28 points tied for ninth in shootout history, six behind Tray Buchanan’s record 34 for United Township against Bettendorf in 2016.

Bettendorf transfer Cameron Figgs (four 3s) led Rocky with 17 points, and Cameron Atkinson (five 3s) scored 16. Both were held without a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Down one possession with under a minute to play, the Rocks had chances but committed a shot-clock violation. Rocky had another chance after a Bettendorf offensive foul and took timeout thinking they were down two. The official scorebook actually had the Rocks down 57-54, and it was changed coming out of the timeout. Bettendorf took its own timeout and fouled to put Rocky at the line with 7 seconds left. Figgs missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Bulldogs rebounded. Rocky fouled, and Wilkins sank two free throws to finish the game and clinch the shootout.

“We had something drawn up for two points,” Rocky coach Marc Polite said. “To get out of the huddle and (have them) tell you that you’re down three in the last minute kind of threw us off a little bit. We had to change the play kind of on the fly, and we weren’t able to execute it as well as we wanted to.”

The Bulldogs hit just four triples to Rocky’s 13, but a 34-14 advantage in the paint made the difference. Bettendorf got the win after leading for just 7 minutes, 55 seconds, snapping a two-game skid that followed a win over Pleasant Valley.

“We were kind of in a slump this week — we lost to some teams we probably shouldn’t have lost to,” Wade said. “Winning this game, it feels like it kind of brought back our spirits, and we can keep going on a roll.”

Taydem Arguello added 12 points for the Bulldogs and played all 32 minutes.

Rocky led by as many as nine in the first quarter and held a 29-26 halftime lead.

Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said the team executed better on defense and did a better job against Rocky’s 3-point shooters.

“I was happy with the group,” Clark said. “Asher stepped up and knocked down a big one-and-one, and Caden stepped up as well at the end of the game and made free throws. And that’s how you win and lose games, is making free throws.”

Bettendorf was 11-of-12 at the line with Wilkins making 7 of 8. Rocky was just 1-of-6 at the line.

The Rocks were still without their main post player: 6-foot-5 Terrmell Akers, out until further notice after he was injured against Moline. That caused more of a disadvantage inside. Rocky was out-rebounded 35-21.

“I thought we were dead even in a lot of phases, but they got some tough baskets, made some toughness plays and they were able to get that lead back,” Polite said. “Those types of things matter when you’re playing against good teams. But credit our guys; they fought, they battled, they tried — we just came up a little bit short.”