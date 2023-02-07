Bettendorf left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Clinton from start to finish for a 74-46 victory on February 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bettendorf and Clinton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Central . For more, click here. Clinton took on Davenport Assumption on January 27 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.