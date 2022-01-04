 Skip to main content
Bettendorf knocks off Muscatine 54-50
Bettendorf topped Muscatine 54-50 in a tough tilt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.

Recently on December 21 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Bettendorf made the first move by forging a 16-7 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.

Bettendorf's offense darted to a 23-17 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

Bettendorf enjoyed a thin margin over Muscatine with a 41-33 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

