Bettendorf nips Rock Island in taut scare 59-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf wore a victory shine after clipping Rock Island 59-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Rock Island showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-13 advantage over Bettendorf as the first quarter ended.

The Rocks took a 29-26 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Rock Island enjoyed a 48-41 lead over Bettendorf to start the final quarter.

The Rocks had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs won the session and the game with an 18-6 performance.

In recent action on December 9, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Rock Island took on Moline on December 9 at Rock Island High School. Click here for a recap

