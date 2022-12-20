 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley cancels check from Davenport Assumption 68-56

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley had its hands full but finally brushed off Davenport Assumption 68-56 on December 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption played in a 44-34 game on January 25, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport West on December 13 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

PV executes late to beat West 64-63 in OT

Davante Bradford’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer sent the game to overtime for West, but Pleasant Valley triumphed 64-63 in overtime for a Mississippi Athletic Conference road win on Tuesday night.

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News