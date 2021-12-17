Bettendorf Pleasant Valley casts spell on Davenport West 48-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-40 over Davenport West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Spartans darted in front of the Falcons 13-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' shooting moved to a 25-19 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.
The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-21 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on December 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport West took on Muscatine on December 10 at Muscatine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
