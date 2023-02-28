Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bettendorf Pleasant Valley chalked up in tripping Dubuque Senior 54-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 26-25 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 37-36.

The Spartans held on with a 17-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

