Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darts by Davenport North in easy victory 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 71-46 win over Davenport North in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Davenport North 17-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 38-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-9 advantage in the frame.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 32-27 game on January 27, 2022. For results, click here.
