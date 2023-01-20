 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darts by Davenport North in easy victory 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 71-46 win over Davenport North in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Davenport North 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 38-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-9 advantage in the frame.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 32-27 game on January 27, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Ames and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.

