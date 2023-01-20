Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darts by Davenport North in easy victory 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 71-46 win over Davenport North in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted in front of Davenport North 17-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 38-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley stormed to a 56-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-9 advantage in the frame.

