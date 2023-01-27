Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns solid win over Davenport West 61-47

No quarter was granted as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blunted Davenport West's plans 61-47 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 16-9 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped in front for a 29-20 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Davenport West climbed back to within 40-34.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.