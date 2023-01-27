Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earns solid win over Davenport West 61-47

No quarter was granted as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blunted Davenport West's plans 61-47 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 27.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 16-9 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
The Spartans' shooting jumped in front for a 29-20 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Davenport West climbed back to within 40-34.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West squared off with February 25, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 20, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport North and Davenport West took on Clinton on January 19 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.