Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Davenport North in tough test 32-27

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 32-27 victory at Davenport North's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Davenport North authored a promising start, taking advantage of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Davenport North took the lead 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.
