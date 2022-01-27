 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Davenport North in tough test 32-27
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 32-27 victory at Davenport North's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Davenport North authored a promising start, taking advantage of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Davenport North took the lead 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 22, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

