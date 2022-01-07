Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocks off Bettendorf 45-36

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't mind, dispatching Bettendorf 45-36 on January 7 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf settling for a 2-2 first-quarter knot.
The Spartans' shooting moved to an 18-7 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.
Bettendorf came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 31-30.
