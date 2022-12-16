 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley narrowly edges Eldridge North Scott in tight triumph 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley eventually plied victory away from Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.

The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at intermission over the Spartans.

Eldridge North Scott had a 44-39 edge on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Spartans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 59-56 scoring margin.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott played in a 48-36 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on December 9, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

