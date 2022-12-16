Bettendorf Pleasant Valley narrowly edges Eldridge North Scott in tight triumph 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley eventually plied victory away from Eldridge North Scott 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 11-10 margin over Eldridge North Scott after the first quarter.
The Lancers came from behind to grab the advantage 30-24 at intermission over the Spartans.
Eldridge North Scott had a 44-39 edge on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Spartans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 59-56 scoring margin.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott played in a 48-36 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
