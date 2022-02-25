Bettendorf Pleasant Valley severs Davenport West's hopes 60-46

Stretched out and finally snapped, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put just enough pressure on Davenport West to earn a 60-46 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 17, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport West took on Eldridge North Scott on February 17 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
