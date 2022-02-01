Bettendorf Pleasant Valley sews up Davenport West 40-38

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley posted a tight 40-38 win over Davenport West in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 25, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 27 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Falcons showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 11-10 advantage over the Spartans as the first quarter ended.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened a thin 21-19 gap over Davenport West at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.