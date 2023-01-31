Bettendorf Pleasant Valley spoils Eldridge North Scott's hopes in extra session 59-56

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found extra energy in the extra period to take down Eldridge North Scott 59-56 at Eldridge North Scott High on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott faced off on January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Central DeWitt . For results, click here. Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Bettendorf on January 24 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.