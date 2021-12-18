Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with Rock Island 68-63

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Rock Island 68-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense jumped to a 34-24 lead over Rock Island at the intermission.
Rock Island turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put the game on ice.
In recent action on December 11, Rock Island faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.