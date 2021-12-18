 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with Rock Island 68-63
Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wore a victory shine after clipping Rock Island 68-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense jumped to a 34-24 lead over Rock Island at the intermission.

Rock Island turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put the game on ice.

In recent action on December 11, Rock Island faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Assumption on December 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.

