Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tacks win on Central DeWitt 60-39

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Central DeWitt 60-39 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 6.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 14-7 advantage over Central DeWitt through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened an immense 35-12 gap over the Sabers at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Central DeWitt climbed back to within 44-25.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-14 edge.

