Riding a wave of production, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley surfed over Bettendorf 59-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf squared off with Feb. 11, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West . Click here for a recap. Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on Feb. 17 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.