Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 26-22 lead over the Cougars at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cougars 19-13 in the last stanza.

