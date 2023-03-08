Playing with a winning hand, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trumped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 57-45 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 8.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy settling for a 15-15 first-quarter knot.
The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 26-22 lead over the Cougars at the half.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Cougars 19-13 in the last stanza.
In recent action on Feb. 28, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Dubuque Senior . For results, click here. Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Eldridge North Scott on Feb. 28 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
