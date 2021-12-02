 Skip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trips North Liberty Liberty in tenacious tussle 46-40
A tight-knit tilt turned in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past North Liberty 46-40 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The Lightning took a 22-18 lead over the Spartans heading to the intermission locker room.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Lightning 28-18 in the final period.

