Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trips North Liberty Liberty in tenacious tussle 46-40

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past North Liberty 46-40 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Lightning took a 22-18 lead over the Spartans heading to the intermission locker room.
Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Lightning 28-18 in the final period.
