Bettendorf rallies from big deficit to beat Linn-Mar

They surrendered 24 points in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the game. They turned the ball over 19 times. They missed nine free throws.
Bettendorf High School’s boys' basketball team showed plenty of flaws Saturday afternoon, but there was one aspect head coach Curtis Clark could not fault with his squad.
“There was a lot of resolve, just that competitiveness and never feeling like you are out of it," Clark said.
Bettendorf overcame a 15-point deficit in the first half to pull out a 52-47 nonconference victory over Linn-Mar at Bettendorf High School.
Sophomore Caden Wilkins tossed in a game-high 22 points and the Bulldogs received big contributions from their bench to bounce back from a season-opening loss at Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday.
“It was mostly grit, effort and motivation,” said senior Everett Parker, who had nine points and four rebounds off the bench. “Having the drive and motivation brought us back into the game. We just picked each other up.”
It was a strange season for the Bulldogs last year. They didn’t play a game before January because of COVID-19. When Bettendorf did play, it never could establish any consistency in a 4-11 season.
Clark, though, felt his team made considerable improvement in the offseason.
“I truly do feel team-wise we’re very connected and in this together,” Clark said. “I think our guys are starting to see the potential that is there.
“We’re not where we want to be, but we’ll get there a lot faster when collectively everybody is on board.”
Spurred by guard Jaxson Young, who had a dozen first-quarter points, Linn-Mar (0-1) made 8 of its first 12 shots, four of those from beyond the arc, to dart in front 27-12.
The Bulldogs tightened up their defense and the Lions went cold.
Linn-Mar scored only seven points over the next 12 minutes, 51 seconds.
“We really keyed on Jaxson Young,” Wilkins said. “He was tearing us apart in the first quarter, so we had to revert back to what we had practiced and how our 'Gold Squad' got us ready with all their plays.
“Once we got the pace of the game and knew how they were playing, we found our footing and ran with it.”
Bettendorf reeled off 15 straight points in the third quarter to turn a nine-point deficit into a six-point advantage. It never trailed again.
While Wilkins was the catalyst with a polished mid-range game, Parker, Jackson Gross and Asher Wade made key plays in that stretch.
“We needed our bench,” Clark said. “We have a few guys in the mix we still haven’t figured out. All those guys give us something a little different. So I think it is still a fluid thing with our starting lineup and who plays."
The Bulldogs had 48-40 lead with less than 4 minutes to go. The Lions made one last push, getting within one on a Jayden Hill 3-pointer with 48 ticks left.
After an inauspicious start at the foul line, Gross and Landon Butler helped the Bulldogs seal the game with four consecutive makes at the stripe.
“This was huge for us,” Wilkins said. “We’re trying to turn around the culture here and get back on the right track. As the year keeps going, we’ll keep getting better and better.”