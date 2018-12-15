Propelled by D.J. Carton and Trevor Feller in the fourth quarter, Bettendorf rallied from a seven-point deficit Saturday night to beat Rock Island 56-47 in the finale of the Genesis Shootout at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
For the first time in the 25 years of the Genesis Shootout, Iowa blanked Illinois 7-0. It was Iowa’s fourth straight Shootout title and sixth in the last seven years.
Carton had a game-high 21 points, five rebounds and nine assists versus one turnover. Feller tossed in 13 points, 10 in the fourth quarter.
“I was hoping it’d be 3-3 (in the Shootout) and the pressure on us in that last game,” Bettendorf Curtis Clark said, “but it was almost more pressure having a chance at history for the first sweep.
“It was nice for us to be part of that history and to do it in the final game.”
Spurred by 13 first-half points from Jordan Rice, the Rocks had a 25-18 halftime advantage. The Rocks turned the ball over only once in the first two quarters.
Clark got into his team at halftime about being more assertive on the offensive end.
“I didn’t recognize my team,” he said. “It started happening at North Scott (on Friday). Guys were deferring to D.J., and they’re better basketball players than that. If we want to be a good basketball team, we can’t play that way.”
The Bulldogs (5-1) trailed 44-41 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but Feller knocked in a 3-pointer to tie it. Then Carton picked off a pass near midcourt and finished with an emphatic one-hand dunk to give Bettendorf the lead.
After a Rock Island miss, Carton delivered another flush in transition to extend the lead to four.
“Credit Bettendorf,” Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said. “They made plays down the stretch. We started rushing things and didn’t stick with what we need to do and be mentally tough down the stretch. We’ve got to get better at that.”
Bradley recruit JaMir Price split free throws with 2:36 remaining to draw Rock Island (6-4) within three, but Feller countered with another 3 from the left corner to make it a two-possession game. The Bulldogs iced it at the foul line.
A night after going 3-for-22 from beyond the arc in an overtime loss to North Scott, Bettendorf made the 3-pointers in clutch moments Saturday.
Freshman Tynan Numkena came off the bench to score six points, grab four rebounds and block a shot.
“I just feel our whole offensive mentality was way different,” Carton said. “We weren’t playing scared, we took care of the ball and crashed the glass. That’s the team we need out there to win.
“I’m proud of the guys for how we flipped the switch so fast.”
Price led Rock Island with 17 points. Taurean Holtman tossed in 15 points and snatched nine rebounds as the Rocks were 4 of 17 from beyond the arc.
For Bettendorf, it was some redemption after a blowout loss in the Shootout last year to Galesburg and a heartbreaking road loss Friday night.
“This was huge for us,” Carton said. “I’m happy how our guys responded. We’ve got a lot of things to work on offensively, but I like how it is going so far with these guys.”
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.