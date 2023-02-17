Saddled up and ready to go, Bettendorf spurred past Davenport West 70-55 on Feb. 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport West squared off with Feb. 4, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption. Davenport West took on Muscatine on Feb. 10 at Davenport West High School.

