Bettendorf severs Davenport Central's hopes 61-42
Bettendorf severs Davenport Central's hopes 61-42

Bettendorf grabbed a 61-42 victory at the expense of Davenport Central in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on November 30, Davenport Central faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf took on Central DeWitt on December 7 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

